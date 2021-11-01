2013 Patna rally bombing: 4 convicts sentenced to death
Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) A special NIA court in Patna on Monday sentenced to death four of the nine people it had held guilty of carrying out bomb explosions during then NDA Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi's 'Hunkar Rally' in Gandhi Maidan in 2013.
The special National Investigation Agency court on October 27 convicted nine out of 10 accused.
Out of the other convicts, two have been given life sentence, two others to 10 years imprisonment, and the last 7 years imprisonment.
--IANS
ajk/vd
