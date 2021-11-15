200 kids conduct Raj Assembly session to mark Children's Day

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 15 (IANS) It was a different scene in Rajasthan Assembly on the Children's Day when 200 children conducted the session as Speaker, Chief Minister and Ministers.







They took up issues and answered questions on varied topics including those regarding the government's efforts to prevent child marriages, problems of farmers, child labour, lack of nutrition among children, promotion of tourism, Internet suspension during examinations, increasing crimes against girls and women, shortage of electricity due to power crisis, etc.



This was for the first time that a children's session was organised in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly to mark the occasion of Children's Day on Sunday.



The young ministers had come to the House fully prepared on every question. While Harsh became the Leader of the House, Vaibhavi Goyal performed the role of Leader of the Opposition. Jhanvi Sharma became the Speaker of the Assembly during the Question Hour and invited MLAs to ask questions as well as to give answers to the concerned ministers. The displeasure of the opposition in the House over disagreement, a walkout and the obedience of the members showing respect to the Speaker, left one and all surprised.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was the chief guest of the function, said the 'children session' in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will remain unforgettable.



"The systematic manner and discipline with which the future generation of the country has conducted the session will also send a message to the youth of the country that what role they can play in democracy," he said.



"While framing laws in Parliament and Vidhan Sabha, the lack of discussions is a matter of concern. It is necessary to discuss them because it leads to a conclusion. People's participation is also necessary in this process because laws are meant for them, he said and told the children that he would also show them the proceedings of Parliament. He said that this is a wonderful innovation, which should be done in other states also.



Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi said, "Our country has stood among the developed countries on every parameter due to the tradition of parliamentary democracy."



He informed that the children's session was organised under the aegis of the Rajasthan branch of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. "Such a session has happened for the first time in the country and will help us understand the curiosity of children about democracy," he added.



Out of 5,500 children from 15 states who had applied online for the children session, 200 children were selected, he informed



CM Ashok Gehlot said that the 200 children sitting in the House are the representatives of crores of children of the country as well as the future of the country. "Such conscious children will play an important role in solving the problems of the country and in policy making in future."



--IANS

arc/dpb