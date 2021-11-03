20 thieves who stormed into J'khand mine elude police to escape

Ranchi, Nov 3 (IANS) At least 20 criminals trapped in a coal mine in Jharkhand managed to escape despite the heavy police presence.



The criminals had entered into Bhagyalakhi coal mine located in Kumardhubi of Dhanbad district on Sunday with an intention to steal cables.



Heavy police force was deployed outside the mine to prevent the thieves from escaping, and kept guard for three days.



After the criminals entered the mine, coal production was stopped on Monday and Tuesday.



The criminals entered the mine after firing on police and security forces on Sunday night and even hurled bombs. A policeman received injuries in the firing.



There had been continuous vigil since then, but the police are now at a loss to know how the criminals managed to escape even after a heavy police presence outside.



Eastern Coalfields Ltd General Manager, Mugma area, B.C. Singh said that three search operations were conducted to find the thieves inside, but were unsuccessful.



Police sources say that criminals managed to escape on Sunday night only when they fired on the security forces and hurled bombs. The joint search team found no one inside the mine during the search operation.



The gang of thieves last Sunday night entered the mine with the intention to steal the cables. Since then a team of district administration, police and CISF was posted outside the mine. They used loudspeakers to tell the thieves to come out of the mine, but there was no response.



After making sure that there is no one inside, coal production resumed in the mine.



--IANS

snc/skp/