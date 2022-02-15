20% decline in daily Covid cases as India logs 27,409

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) India reported around 20 per cent decline in fresh Covid infections at 27,409 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health ministry on Tuesday morning.



In the same time span, a total 347 deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 5,09,358.



The active Covid cases have reduced to 4,23,127, which constitute 0.99 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 82,817 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,17,60,458. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.82 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.



Also in the same period, a total of 12,29,536 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 75.30 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.63 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 2.23 per cent.



With the administration of over 44 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 173.42 crore as of Tuesday morning.



More than 12.14 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.



