2 UP women accuse mother-in-law of forceful conversion

Kanpur, Jan 9 (IANS) Two women in Uttar Pradesh have lodged a complaint against their mother-in-law, who had converted to Christianity and was now forcing them to change their faith.



The woman, who are Hindu, alleged that their mother-in-law had also forcibly got her three daughters converted to Christianity.



They further alleged that now, along with their mother-in-law, their three sisters-in-law, who had changed their faith, want them to convert to Christianity.



When they refused, they threatened them with dire consequences.



The two woman met State Women's Commission member Poonam Kapoor and sought help after which the latter asked the Kanpur police to take action in the matter.



The police said that Mona, wife of Shiv Kumar, and Pooja, wife of Sachin, alleged that their mother-in-law Kamala Devi had converted to Christianity in December 2020.



"Thereafter, she made her three daughters convert to Christianity," said the police, adding that as per two women, their mother-in-law want to convert them both to Christian religion.



Additional Commissioner of Police Swaroop Nagar, Brij Narain Singh said "a probe has been ordered in this regard".



--IANS

