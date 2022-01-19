2 'Unattended bags' found days after IED recovery creates flutter in east Delhi (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Two unattended bags found in the East Delhi triggered panic on Wednesday, five days after a 3kg IED was recovered and defused in the same part of the National Capital.



However, the bags did not contain any explosives and turned out to be a case of bag lifting, police confirmed to IANS.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Priyanka Kashyap said that a PCR call was received at the Kalyanpuri police station around 12.30 p.m. stating that two suspicious bags were lying unattended near metro flyover pillar no 59.



"On receiving the information, the police staff was rushed to the spot, the DCP said, adding that the entire area was then condorned off.



Meanwhile, a Bomb Disposal Squad of the Delhi Police had also reached the spot and found that there was nothing suspicious in it. "Further from documents in the bag, it was found that it belonged to a person named Somesh Gupta. He was called and further inquiry is on," officials said.



They further said one of the bags contained a laptop and a mobile phone while the other had few documents and personal belongings of its owner.



The recovery led to panic in the area as the incident came just five days after a 3 Kg Improvised Explosive Device was found concealed in an unattended bag at the Ghazipur Flower Market area of Delhi, less than a fortnight ahead of January 26, Republic Day.



Delhi Police had already strengthened the security arrangements in the national capital after they received intelligence inputs of a possible terror attack in the city ahead of the Republic Day.



Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, a day ago, in an order said that as per the reports, certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations.



In view of this, Asthana also put a ban on the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), micro-light aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even para-jumping from aircraft etc.



