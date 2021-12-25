2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar, Dec 25 (IANS) Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces at Chowgam area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, officials said.



"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," the police said.



Earlier in the day, a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

zi/ksk/