2 terrorists killed in J&K encounter (Ld)

Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drangbal area of Pampore in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.



"Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.



Earlier police said an LeT terrorist commander involved in the killing of two police personnel in Srinagar was trapped in the encounter between terrorists and security forces at Pampore.



The fire-fight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



