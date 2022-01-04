2 terrorists killed in gunfight in J&K's Kulgam (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Jan 4 (IANS) Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces at Okay area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.



Both the killed terrorists are said to be locals, and belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front, said the police.



"One more terrorist killed (Total2). Both the killed terrorists are locals and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes," the J&K Police, quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar, tweeted.



The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

zi/dpb