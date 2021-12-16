2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam
Thu, 16 Dec 2021 1639616233000
Srinagar, Dec 16 (IANS) Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between the former and the security forces at Redwani area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, Jammu & Kashmir police officials said on Thursday.
"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search operation is going on," the police added.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Thursday after a joint team of police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
--IANS
zi/khz/
"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search operation is going on," the police added.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Thursday after a joint team of police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
--IANS
zi/khz/