2 terrorist associates arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 27 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and recovered incriminating materials from their possession, officials said here on Monday.



"Acting on specific input, Pulwama Police along with 44RR and 182BN CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM," police said.



They have been identified as Adil Ali, resident of Acchan and Asif Gulzar, resident of Hajidarpora. Incriminating materials of the proscribed terror outfit JeM were recovered from their possession.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested duo were in touch with JeM commanders and were involved in providing logistics, shelter as well as transportation of arms, ammunition and explosive materials to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM to strengthen terror networks operating across district Budgam," police said.



A case has been registered and further investigation is under process.



