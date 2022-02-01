2 suspects arrested after police officers shot dead in Germany

Berlin, Feb 1 (IANS) Two male suspects were arrested on suspicion of shooting two police officers dead in Germany during a routine traffic check, according to local authorities.



The shooting occurred at around 4.20 a.m. on Monday in Kusel in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, after the two police officers had pulled over the car during the routine check, reports Xinhua news agency.



The two police officers "were fatally injured by gunshots", according to the joint press release by the local public prosecutor's office and the local police headquarters.



"This terrible act leaves you stunned," tweeted Justice Minister Marco Buschmann.



The manhunt for possible accomplices continues while the motive of the attackers remains unclear, said the authorities.



