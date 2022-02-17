2 students, driver killed as school buses collide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 17 (IANS) In a tragic incident, three people, including two students and a driver were killed when two school buses collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Thursday.



The accident occurred on the Shahpur-Muzaffarnagar road when a school bus from Ravindra Nath Tagore school and another one of GD Goenka School collided head-on because of low visibility due to fog.



Nine students along with another driver were injured in the tragic incident. While four students and the driver were admitted to the Meerut Medical College with serious injuries, the others were being treated at the district hospital.



Some other students of Ravindra Nath Tagore school and GD Goenka School also suffered minor injuries. They were given first aid and handed over to their parents.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons.



