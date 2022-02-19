2 soldiers, terrorist killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Two soldiers and a terrorist were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.



Earlier in the day, a joint team of the police, CRPF and the army cordoned off the Chermarg Zainapora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



Two soldiers of 1 RR battalion who recieved gun shot injuries were moved to the hospital where they died later.



The identity of the killed terrorist has not been ascertained so far.



--IANS

