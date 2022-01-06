2 soldiers, 2 terrorists killed in Pak clashes

Islamabad, Jan 6 (IANS) Two soldiers and two terrorists were killed in clashes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.



The troops conducted intelligence-based operations in Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan districts on the reported presence of terrorists, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.



"During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed, three terrorists were apprehended and one terrorist surrendered to security forces," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.



Two soldiers also lost their lives while fighting the terrorists.



Weapons and a huge cache of ammunition including improvised explosive devices and rockets were also recovered from the terrorists, said the statement.



--IANS

ksk/

