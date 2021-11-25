2 sentenced to death for killing child

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25 (IANS) A local court in Shahjahanpur has sentenced to death two men convicted of killing an eight-year-old boy.



The boy, Anmol, was shot dead by the convicts, Manoj and Sunil, in an agriculture field in January 2015 without any apparent motive.



Anmol's father, Rajveer, was spraying pesticide in the field at the time of the incident.



Judge Mohammad Qamar, Fast Track Court (I) on Wednesday convicted Manoj and Sunil on the basis of evidence and testimony of witnesses in the case and sentenced them to death.



Assistant district government advocate Umesh Chandra Agnihotri said that Manoj and Sunil are residents of the Jallapur village in the district.



