2 more including a teenage girl held in Kasturba Nagar sexual assault case

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) A man and a 17-year-old girl were apprehended by the police in connection with the sexual assault on a woman in Kasturba Nagar that had rocked the national capital on January 26.



The police said that the accused was identified as Rajeev. The identity of the girl was not disclosed as she is a juvenile.



DCP of Shahdara, R. Sathiyasundaram told IANS that two more women were arrested on the complaint of the victim's sister.



"Versha (36), and Shalu (38), have been arrested on the complaint of sister of the victim," the official said.



The victim in the case was brutally beaten up, gangraped, her hair was chopped off, clothed were torn and then she was paraded in the area. She was put a garland of shoes around her neck. This happened when the entire nation was celebrating Republic Day.



Her face was also blackened by the accused involving women and teen age girls.



IANS accessed all the videos of the incident in which the woman could be seen being attacked by the accused.



Sathiyasundaram said that a total 18 persons have been held in thi incident so far.



A case of sexual assault and abuse was registered with the concerned Police station.



All possible help and counseling are being provided to the victim. We are taking the matter seriously. A team of elite officials are looking into it.



The police is also taking legal opinion in the matter. Seeing the gravity of the matter the police said it is not leaving any stone unturned.



Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal had also issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the case. She had met the victim and assured all possible help.



Swati Maliwal had said that it was the most unfortunate incident that was reported from the capital on the occasion of Republic Day.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also condemned the incident on Twitter.



