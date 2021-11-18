2 mn more China-donated Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Cambodia, greeted by PM

Phnom Penh, Nov 18 (IANS) An aircraft carrying 2 million more doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine donated by China arrived in the Cambodian capital.



The vaccine arrival on Wednesday was greeted by Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Phnom Penh International Airport.



The event was livestreamed on the Prime Minister's official Facebook page, the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK), Fresh News, the kingdom's largest online news provider, and several other TV channels.



Speaking at a ceremony held at the airport, Hun Sen said that with China's timely and regular vaccine supply, Cambodia has achieved herd immunity earlier than originally planned and recently reopened all sectors in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.



From Monday, the Southeast Asian country allowed quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated international travellers. Under the new scheme, the travellers will be free to visit anywhere in the country if they test negative for Covid 72 hours prior to departure and have a negative result of a rapid test upon arrival.



"Cambodia has become one of the most fully Covid-19 vaccinated countries in the region and around the world, that has achieved a solid herd immunity," Hun Sen said.



"Cambodia's success in its Covid-19 vaccination campaign is inseparable from China's vaccine supply."



The Southeast Asian country has so far got a total of 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from three sources, through bilateral procurement, the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility, and donations. Of the total, over 90 per cent were bought from or donated by China.



The Prime Minister added that till date, Cambodia has administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 14.08 million people, or 88 per cent of its 16 million population. Of them, 13.2 million or 82.6 per cent of the total population are fully vaccinated with two required shots, and 2.07 million or 13 per cent have got a third or booster shot.



Hun Sen said Chinese jabs have protected people's health and saved the lives of Cambodians, while helping Cambodia recover its economy in the new normal.



"China is a true, ironclad friend who always provides timely support to Cambodia in difficult times without any strings attached," he added.



Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia, Wang Wentian said it was the seventh batch of Covid-19 vaccines donated by China to Cambodia.



"Now, we're pleased to see that Cambodia has achieved one of the highest vaccination rates in world and the number of confirmed cases has dropped to double digits, and most of them are mildly ill," he added.



The Ambassador said he was elated to see Phnom Penh has returned to its energetic former self as businesses have reopened, and that he hoped the kingdom's socio-economic development would be back on course soon.



Lim Heng, Vice-President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, said the Chinese donation is a new testament to the ironclad friendship between the two countries.



"A friend in need is a friend indeed," he told Xinhua.



"Cambodia-China joint Covid-19 fight is a good example for cooperation between countries. Undoubtedly, it will help raise bilateral relationship to a new high and our people-to-people bonds will be further strengthened."



Thong Mengdavid, a research fellow at the Phnom Penh-based Asian Vision Institute, said China's vaccine donation highlighted a close friendship between the countries, promising support and joint efforts in combating Covid-19 as well as in post-pandemic economic recovery.



"With China's vaccines, Cambodia is able to accomplish the nationwide vaccination program, achieve a strong herd immunity and reopen the country to fully vaccinated foreigners," he told Xinhua.



"Cambodia is now safer to conduct business activities and travelling in the new normal."



