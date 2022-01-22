2 LeT terrorists killed in J&K (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Jan 22 (IANS) Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces at Kilbal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Saturday.



"One more terrorist killed... incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," a police officer said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

