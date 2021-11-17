2 LeT terrorists arrested by J&K Police

Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) A major tragedy was averted after Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces in a joint operation arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.



The arrested LeT terrorists have been identified as Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat. Police said two IEDs were also recovered from them.



"A major tragedy averted by Pulwama Police & SFs. Two LeT terrorist associates namely Amir Bashir & Mukhtar Bhat arrested by Pulwama Police & SFs during joint naka checking. Two ready to use IEDs were recovered from their possession. Investigation in progress," J&K police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.



--IANS

zi/pgh







