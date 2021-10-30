2 killed in gas station explosion in Pakistan's Karachi

Islamabad, Oct 30 (IANS) Two people were killed and eight others wounded in an explosion allegedly caused by gas leakage at a gas station in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, local media reported.



The incident happened on Friday evening at a gas station in a densely populated downtown area where several vehicles were being refueled, the reports said.



The killed and injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital, the reports added.



Police and rescue teams rushed to the site following the explosion, and rescue work was underway, Xinhua news agency reported.



Fire also erupted in the gas station after the blast, and fire tenders were trying to douse it.



--IANS

int/khz/