2 killed as school bus overturns in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 18 (IANS) A day after two minor students were killed and 22 grievously injured when a speeding school bus overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the state government gave a financial compensation of Rs one lakh to the family members of each of the deceased victims.



Two minors identified as Hasam Khan (12) and Kasam Khan (14) had died when their school bus met with an accident. As many as 22 students were injured, of which 20 are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur.



The bus driver has been arrested and orders have been issued against the school management for allowing an overloaded bus to ply without a license from the transport authorities, said officials.



State Minister Saleh Mohammad visited the houses of the two deceased children late Thursday evening and expressed his condolences. He also handed over the compensation.



Jaisalmer District Collector Pratibha Singh said the police have arrested the bus driver, Subhan Khan, for reckless driving. A case has been registered in the matter.



Instructions have also been issued for strict action against the school director and the bus driver. The District Transport Officer has been directed to take strict action in the matter as the driver did not have a license and was driving an overloaded vehicle, officials said on Friday.



--IANS

