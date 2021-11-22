2 juveniles among 3 held for TN cop's murder

Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Three persons, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection with the murder of a Sub-Inspector here, police said on Monday.



Sub-Inspector Bhoominathan, attached with the Keeranur police station, was on patrolling duty on Saturday and early Sunday, when he found youths travelling on bikes with goats.



Suspecting theft, the Sub-Inspector chased them, but was hit on the head with a machete. Bhoominathan died on the spot, police said.



The assailants included a 19-year-old and two juveniles. Details are awaited.





--IANS

aal/svn/dpb