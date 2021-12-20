2 JeM terrorist associates arrested in Kashmir
Srinagar, Dec 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), officials said on Monday.
"Pulwama Police arrested two terrorist associates of JeM outfit with assistance of army's 55 RR and 182 Bn of the CRPF," police said.
"Incriminating material and ammunition recovered from their possession. Case under relevant sections of law has been registered," police said.
On Sunday, one terrorist associate was arrested from South Kashmir's Anantnag district in a joint operation by the police and the army along with arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol.
--IANS
zi/skp/
--IANS
zi/skp/