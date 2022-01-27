2 held in Morocco for suspected links to Islamic State

Rabat, Jan 27 (IANS) Moroccan security forces arrested two people for their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) militant group.



Mobile phones and documents "with extremist content from the IS" were seized from the homes of the two suspects, Xinhua news agency reported citing a statement given by the Moroccan Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations on Wednesday.



The two suspects, both aged 23, pledged allegiance to the IS and distributed "extremist" publications "for the purpose of recruitment and enlistment," according to the statement.



They will be brought to justice upon the completion of the investigation under the supervision of the public prosecutor's office, it added.



