2 held for objectionable posts on CDS chopper crash

Jaipur, Dec 11 (IANS) The Rajasthan police on Saturday arrested two persons for making objectionable remarks on the social media about India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat and others who were killed in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.



The arrested individuals have been identified as -- Manish Kumar Meena and Jeevan Lal.



Pratapgarh SP Amrita Duhan said Meena made objectionable remarks on Facebook on December 9 on those who were killed in the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Jeevan Lal shared the post and broadcasted it to the general public.



As soon as the matter came to the notice, a team led by ASP Chiranjilal Meena was formed.



The police arrested both the individuals with the special cooperation of cyber cell against whom legal action was taken, a police officer said.



Meanwhile, Pratapgarh SP Duhan has appealed to the people to not post and share any such remarks and messages on the social media which create disharmony and resentment among the general public. Similar strict legal action will be taken against the persons who make such posts.



