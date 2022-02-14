2 held during bid to enter Air Force station in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 14 (IANS) Two persons have been detained by the security staff when they tried to enter the technical area of Indian Air Force station in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu city.



Police said two persons belonging to West Bengal were detained by the security staff of Indian Air Force station in the Satwari area of Jammu on Sunday when they were spotted outside the main gate of the station. The duo was trying to enter the technical area of the station.



"They have been identified as Kavi Raj Chethri and Subhash Darji. The Air Force security staff has handed them to the Satwari police station.



"After registering a case, the two are now being questioned", police said.



--IANS

