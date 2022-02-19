2 held at IGI airport with liquid gold, foreign cigarettes

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Customs department has arrested two persons from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for smuggling foreign origin cigarettes valued at Rs 9,54,000 and gold worth Rs 12 lakh.



According to a senior official, the accused, both Indian nationals, reached Terminal 3 from Sharjah on February 17 and were intercepted for their suspicious behaviour.



"The personal and baggage search of both the passengers resulted in the recovery of 636 foreign origin cigarettes and gold valued at Rs 9.54 lakh and Rs 12.20 lakh, respectively. The gold was concealed in their undergarments in liquid form," officials said.



The said gold and cigarettes were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the accused were arrested under Section 104 of the Act.



After being produced beore the court, the duo was remanded to judicial custody.



--IANS

atk/sks/arm