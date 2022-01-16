2 Goa cops die after being hit by drunk driver

Panaji, Jan 16 (IANS) Two on-duty police constables died after being knocked down by a drunk driver in the beach village of Colva in South Goa early on Sunday morning.



According to officials at the Colva police station, the deceased police personnel Shailesh Gaonkar (30) and Vishwas Deykar (32) were posted on a check-point at Colva when they were knocked down by a speeding Skoda car driven by one Craig Rodrigues.



"Both police constables died while they were being taken to the nearest hospital for treatment," a Goa Police spokesperson said, adding that the accused was found driving under the influence of alcohol upon examination.



The accused Rodrigues has been arrested and is presently in police custody.



