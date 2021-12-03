2 foreign travellers test positive in TN, samples sent for genome sequencing

Chennai, Dec 3 (IANS) Two passengers, who arrived at the Tiruchirapalli airport and Chennai airport from Singapore and the UK have tested Covid positive. The swab samples of these two passengers were sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they have contracted the Omicron variant.



Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the passenger, who has arrived from the UK, has been admitted to the special ward of King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Chennai. He also said that the samples have been sent for genomes sequencing to Bengaluru. Three family members, who travelled along with the 10-year-old boy, had tested Covid-19 positive and have been put under quarantine.



The passenger, who has arrived from Singapore at Tiruchirapalli airport and tested Covid positive, is admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruchi, and is under observation.



Subramanian, while speaking to media persons at Chennai, said, "The state health department has already alerted all the international airports in Tamil Nadu to conduct compulsory checks for all passengers arriving from 'at- risk' countries."



