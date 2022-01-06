2 firefighters dead, 1 missing in S.Korea warehouse blaze

Seoul, Jan 6 (IANS) Two firefighters were found dead while one remained missing after a blaze erupted at a warehouse in South Korea's Pyeongtaek city, officials said.



The fire at the refrigeration warehouse construction site in western Pyeongtaek, a city located 70 km south of Seoul, was first reported at 11.46 p.m. on Wednesday, reports Yonhap News Agency.



The bodies of the deceased firefighters were found at 12.22 p.m. (local time) on Thursday on the second floor of the seven-storey facility.



Officials were trying to locate the missing firefighter, who they believed was isolated due to the fast spread of the fire.



uthorities have issued a level 2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas.



Five civilian workers at the scene have reportedly been evacuated.



