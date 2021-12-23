2 feared killed in a blast in Ludhiana district court

Chandigarh, Dec 23 (IANS) At least two people were feared killed and several injured on Thursday in a blast at the district court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana city.



However, there is no official confirmation about the casualties in the blast that occurred in a toilet on the third floor in the old building around 12.25 p.m.



It badly damaged the roof and walls of the toilet.



Police officials reached the spot and started an investigation.



--IANS

vg/skp/