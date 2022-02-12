2 engineers die after railway under bridge collapses in MP

Bhopal, Feb 12 (IANS) Two railway employees died and three were injured after a section of an under-construction under bridge collapsed in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.



At the time of the incident, several workers and some senior railway employees were carrying out construction works.



Sources said railway department was carrying out construction work on an under-bridge of the railway track in Sumari village. Workers and railway engineers were carrying out digging. Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, a train passed through the track (over under-construction under bridge) due to which, a huge portion of soil collapsed and labourers and railway' employees got buried under the debris.



After hours of efforts by the local police and the railways, all people buried under the debris were recovered and rushed to a nearby government hospital. Two engineers, who were inside the under-construction bridge at the time of the incident, were declared brought dead.



The deceased have been identified as Sukhram Ahirwar and R.S. Meena. Sukharam was a resident of Katni in Madhya Pradesh, while Meena was from Rajasthan.



The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Sagar. "The injured are stable and out of danger. The track has been restored," a senior district administration officer told IANS over phone on Saturday.



Sagar district police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.



--IANS

