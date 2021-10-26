2 dead, several injured in US mall shooting

Washington, Oct 26 (IANS) Two people were killed and several others injured, including a police officer, in a shooting incident at a shopping mall in the US state of Idaho, local authorities said.



The authorities said that there was only one shooter, who is now in custody, reports Xinhua news agency.



The incident took place at the Boise Towne Square Mall in Boise city on Monday.



The shooter's motive was still unknown.



Idaho Governor Brad Little said that the state was ready to assist the Boise Police Department in the investigation.



--IANS

ksk/