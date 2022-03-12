2 dead after vehicle crashes into Washington restaurant

Washington, March 12 (IANS) Two women were killed and nine others injured after a vehicle crashed through an outdoor seating area of a restaurant in Washington, D.C.



A preliminary investigation revealed that an elderly man lost control of his SUV while driving alone, and "he's remained cooperative", Xinhua news agency quoted Commander Duncan Bedlion of the Second District within the Metropolitan Police Department as saying to reporters.



"All indications are this was truly accidental," Bedlion said.



"There were no indications this was intentional."



Eight people were taken to hospitals with various injuries, and five of them were in critical condition, including the two women who later died.



Three others were treated and released on scene, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services officials.



"This is rare, we haven't had an incident like this in many years," D.C. Fire Chief John A. Donnelly said.



"Hitting a crowd of people is a very serious event that results in a lot of injuries, that's what we're dealing with right now."



The accident occurred at 12.18 p.m. on Friday when all the victims were dining outside Parthenon, a Greek restaurant and adjacent lounge in the Chevy Chase neighbourhood.



There was no structural damage to the building and no one was entrapped in the crash.



