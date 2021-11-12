2 cops suspended for beating divyang boy

Bareilly, Nov 12 (IANS) Two police constables have been suspended for allegedly beating a 14-year-old divyang boy in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.



The boy, whose right hand is amputated, sells fish with his father to support his family. He alleged that the two policemen asked him to do some 'illegal' work but he refused and was beaten up by them.



The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, was recorded on CCTV camera and a video clip of the incident went viral on the social media.



In the video, the two policemen were seen stopping the boy and later, one of them began kicking him while the other started hitting him with a baton.



The boy was subsequently admitted to a community health centre.



He claimed that the policemen first approached him and said he was "illegally selling fish". Then, they told him to do some 'work' for them, for which they offered him 'a share'.



Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan suspended both the constables and has ordered a probe.



The constables have been identified as Satyendra Singh and Naveen Malik.



The boy's father is yet to lodge a complaint with the police.



SSP Sajwan told reporters: "The two constables had an argument with the boy over some issue and later retaliated by thrashing him. We will take appropriate action as the circle officer will investigate the matter and find out what exactly happened on that day."



