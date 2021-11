2 cops held in Bihar judge manhandling case

Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) After the alleged manhandling of Additional District Judge (ADJ) Avinash Kumar inside a court room in Bihar's Madhubani district, the police have arrested the accused SHO and sub-inspector.



Station House In-charge (SHO) Gopal Krishna and sub-inspector Abhimanyu Sharma were arrested late on Thursday night.



The alleged officers posted at the Ghoghardiha police station had not only manhandled the ADJ but also had threatened him with their service pistols inside the Jhanjharpur sub-divisional court on Thursday afternoon. The ADJ was rescued by the lawyers present in the court.



Madhubani Superintendent of Police Dr Satya Prakash confirmed the development.



The alleged officers were arrested under relevant IPC sections followed by a medical examination in Sadar hospital.



The Patna High Court took a strong cognizance of the incident and served a notice to the chief secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and the principal secretary of the Home Ministry of Bihar to take strongest possible action against the two policemen.



Justice Rajan Gupta of the Patna High Court directed all of them (officers) to appear before him and submit the action taken during the next hearing scheduled on November 29.



Following the incident, the lawyer association of Madhubani suspended work and demanded the strongest action against the accused.



