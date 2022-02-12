2 brutally thrashed in Delhi over property dispute

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Two people were brutally thrashed by four men in Delhi over an old property dispute, an official here said on Saturday.



The four accused have been identified as Jagat (62), Harender (41), Sumit (29) and Amit (24).



The police have however only arrested Jagat so far.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said that to make everyone fear him in the area, Jagat put up fake boards of advocate and BJP on display.



"The matter will be taken up with the BJP officials and bar council," he said.



Sharing details of the incident, the DCP said that the incident took place on Friday evening in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur.



A PCR call was received regarding the brawl after which a police team rushed to the spot and noticed the accused brutally beating up two persons.



"The situation was controlled and the injured were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital," the official said, adding they were later shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.



The police have registered a case under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.



A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.



In the video, accessed by IANS, two people are seen being thrashed by several men in broad daylight.



According to the DCP, the investigation conducted, so far, has revealed that both parties had old property disputes and cross cases had been registered earlier.



"They were also bound down to keep peace," he said, adding that the accused have tried to disturb peace in the area.



"Further probe is on," the official added.



--IANS

