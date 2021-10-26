2 arrested for robbing, murdering a man in Delhi's Patel Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Two youths were arrested for robbing and murdering a man in Delhi's Patel Nagar, police said on Tuesday.



According to the police, "The deceased named Manoj, an electrician, was found lying in a pool of blood by his brother, who informed the police."



Manoj, a residence of Baba Faridpur, was stabbed. Later he was taken to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Hospital and thereafter, shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead.



Police said that after the complaint, the team collected intelligence in the area, gathered information, analysed routes and obtained CCTV footage of cameras on the basis of which accused were identified and arrested.



During the investigation, six JCLs were apprehended and two accused persons were arrested out of which one has been found previously involved in criminal cases, a police statement said.



The accused persons identified as Vivek Bhutan Singh (20) and Sikander (21) indulged into bad company for earning easy money, police said.



The weapon of offence used for commission of crime has been recovered along with the robbed mobile phone.



--IANS

rdk/skp/