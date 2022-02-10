2 arrested for robbing ATMs in Patna

Patna, Feb 10 (IANS) Two persons, allegedly involved in a series of ATM loot incidents in Patna in the last two months, have been arrested, police said on Thursday.



The two accused, who were residing in an upscale apartment in the Patliputra locality, had robbed four ATM machines. They use to travel in a SUV to identify ATMs and execute the crime, the police added.



The accused have been identified as Kaushal Chaudhary, hailing from Siwan district's Barharia area, and Santosh Kumar Soni, owner of an ITI institute, hailing from Gopalganj district.



During interrogation, they confessed that Madan Yadav was the gang's kingpin and is absconding at the moment.



"The accused broke open four ATMs kiosks between December 15 and February 3 in localities that fall under Digha, Shastrinagar, Kotwali and Khagaul police stations," Senior Superintendent of Police of Patna, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, said.



As per their statement, Madan Yadav had trained them for the ATM robberies. He learnt to break open ATM machines from Youtube. They used gas cutters, and welding machines to do so and wore gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints.



"Keeping in view the frequent ATM loot incidents, we scanned over 200 mobile phones in the areas where ATMs had been looted. Accordingly, numbers which were commonly found active in all four places at the time of the thefts, have been shortlisted. We have also visited the homes of some of these accused," said an investigating officer of the case.



"Hunt is on to nab the main accused," he added.



--IANS

ajk/sks