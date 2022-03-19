2 army jawans didn't know local girls: J&K Police (Ld)

Srinagar, March 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said that the two army soldiers detained at airport market from the Humhama area, outskirts of Srinagar, did not know the local girls who were also detained from the same area.



Police issued a statement saying, "Today in the morning two army jawans on their way towards airport stopped at a local restaurant near Humhama in Budgam district for tea.



"Two local ladies were already having their food at the spot. Some miscreants tried to create scene there which attracted the attention of some of the locals. Police reached the spot and intervened," the police said.



"During preliminary investigation it was found that the jawans and the girls were not together and also not known to each other. Later the ladies were handed over to their parents," the police statement added further.



--IANS

