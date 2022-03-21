2 Israeli citizens arrested for working with Hezbollah

Jerusalem, March 21 (IANS) Israeli security forces said they have arrested two citizens on suspicion of working with the Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese armed group.



According to a statement issued by Israel's Shin Bet security service, the two men, identified as Arab citizens of Israel, met Hezbollah operatives in Turkey last November, reports Xinhua news agency.



The two were asked to smuggle weapons into Israel and to establish a terror cell to kidnap Israelis, provide information on targets for missile attacks, and locate possible locations for crossing the border from Lebanon into Israeli territory.



The two men were arrested in a special operation by the Shin Bet, military, and police.



The military said in a separate statement that "Israel's security forces will continue to operate to maintain security in the region and act against any attempt to violate the sovereignty of the state of Israel".



Israel and Hezbollah are sworn enemies, who fought a full-fledged war in 2006 that took place mostly on the Lebanese soil.



