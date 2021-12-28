1st Test, Day 3: South Africa bowl out India for 327 in 1st innings

Centurion, Dec 28 (IANS) South Africa bowled out India for 327 in their first innings on the third day of the first Test of the three-match series, at SuperSport Park, here on Tuesday.



Resuming the day at 272/3, Indian batters could only add 55 runs to their overnight score and lost seven wickets quickly in the morning session.



KL Rahul (123 off 260) and Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 102) were the top-scorers for India while Lungi Ngidi (6/71) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72) were the main wicket-takers for Proteas.



Earlier, the second day of the ongoing Test was washed out without a ball being bowled on Monday.



Brief scores: India 1st Innings 327 in 105.3 overs (KL Rahul 123 off 260, Ajinkya Rahane 48 off 102; Lungi Ngidi 6/71, Kagiso Rabada 3/72) vs South Africa.



