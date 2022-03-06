1st Test: We are looking at bowling partnerships, says Jayant Yadav

Mohali, March 6 (IANS) India off-spin all-rounder Jayant Yadav said the team is currently looking at partnerships with the ball ahead of day three's play in the first Test against Sri Lanka. At stumps on day two, Sri Lanka were 108/4 in 43 overs. Yadav, the third spinner, conceded 14 runs in five overs as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets between themselves.



"I think we are playing three spinners because we felt that the wicket would dry out eventually. Everybody has a different role because it depends on the situation. On this wicket, I think you can't just run through a side. You need bowling partnerships and that's what we are looking at right now," said Yadav in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.



Asked about him varying his pace while bowling on day two, Yadav disclosed that he was seeking to extract help for himself from the pitch. "I personally feel that on this wicket, you will have to mix your pace a little bit. I was just trying to extract something from the wicket by bowling it a bit quicker. As the match goes on, you will have to keep on doing that with the pace to extract something from the wicket."



Yadav signed off by saying that the spin department will be looking to hit the right areas on day three. "As a spinner, your length has to be up on a slow wicket. So, you are looking to hit those areas. Not specifically because for the right-hander, there is rough while for the leftie, there isn't. You are just trying to hit good areas. If it happens to be a dry area, so we will. The ball is gripping and holding. There will be a lot of patience required."



--IANS



nr/akm