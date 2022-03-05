1st Test: I just stayed calm and batted normally, says Ravindra Jadeja

Mohali, March 5 (IANS) India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday said he was calm and batted in his normal way on day two of first Test against Sri Lanka. Jadeja registered his highest Test score of 175 as India declared at a mammoth 574/8 in 129.2 overs.



"Feeling really good. Yesterday Rishabh was playing really well, he was taking the bowlers on, so I was just staying at the non-striker's end and enjoying his batting," said Jadeja in a post-match chat with the broadcasters.



Talking about conversations with Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin while stitching century-plus stand with them, Jadeja remarked, "I was just taking my time and being very calm in the middle, me and Rishabh were talking about building a partnership and had a similar conversation with Ash also."



Asked about his batting as well alongside Ashwin, Jadeja commented, "Today, I just stayed calm and batted normally. I always enjoy batting with him (Ashwin), bowling with him, it is all about teamwork, one man can't win you the game and it has to be a team effort."



Jadeja signed off by saying that the pitch will deteriorate as the match continues. "The wicket might turn more as the game progresses and the odd ball is also keeping low, we will try to bowl wicket to wicket."



