1st T20I: We see something different in him, he has a bright future, Rohit praises Bishnoi

Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) After a clinical six-wicket win over West Indies, India skipper Rohit Sharma praised young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for his impressive bowling performance in the 1st T20I against West Indies, at the Eden Garden, here on Wednesday.



Solid bowling performance on his debut by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/17) followed by a quickfire knock by Rohit Sharma and a superb finishing effort from Suryakumar Yadav helped India thrash West Indies by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.



"Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straight away. We see something different in him. He's got a lot of variations and skill-set with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.



The skipper also mentioned that Bishnoi has a bright future ahead of him.



"Very happy with his first game for India and he's got a bright future and it's just about us now on how we use him," he said.



Talking about the run-chase, Rohit said that India batters should have finished that game a little early.



"Should have finished that off a little early, wanted to be clinical. Happy with the win and we can take a lot of confidence from this game. Restricting them to that score was a great effort from the bowlers. With the bat, we were not clinical and it's something we can learn from," he said.



--IANS



avn/bsk