1st T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies; Ravi Bishnoi makes debut

Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens, here on Wednesday.



Speaking at the toss, Rohit confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open the batting with him while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is making his India debut.



"Looks like we are going to bowl first here. I don't want to comment on the pitch as it has played differently every time we have come here. (Bowling first) gives a score in mind and how to approach the second half," said Rohit.



"We have to prepare ourselves with one eye on Australia. We have to keep ticking the boxes and that's been the message to the guys. We have played really well as a team but those little moments in the game is what we have to try and seize. Gives us a perfect opportunity to play a quality side like West Indies.



"They are going to challenge us, so let's see what we can come up with. We are playing with five batters, one all-rounder and two spinners, Ravi Bishnoi is making his debut. We have got three seamers and a few of those guys can bat as well. Yes (Ishan is opening)," he added.



On the other hand, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard informed that all-rounder Jason Holder will miss this match due to injury and Roston Chase gets an opportunity in place of him.



"The toss is 50-50, we have to bat and we have to bat well. The body is good. Had a niggle in my left knee, worked with the physio in the gym and let's see what happens tonight.



"We try to stay in the present, what happened in the weekend is done and dusted. We had a conversation about it, happy for the guys who are selected but the business on hand now is to represent the West Indies. This is where it counts in international cricket and a lot of these guys are looking for opportunities," said Pollard.



"We were going with the same XI (as the 5th T20I against England) but we have one forced change; Jason Holder misses out, he got hit in practice yesterday while working on his skills and he hasn't recovered, Roston Chase gets an opportunity. We have to assess the conditions and see what the pitch has to offer," he added.



Playing XI:



West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell



India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal



--IANS



avn/bsk