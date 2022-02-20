1k live cartridges seized in Bihar, one held

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) A man has been arrested on the charge of smuggling 1,000 live cartridges from Rajauli integrated check-post in Bihar's Nawada district on Sunday, the police said.



"We were on a regular vehicle checking drive at the Rajauli check-post. We were checking every vehicle. A bus coming from Kolkata via Dhanbad was intercepted at the check-post. During the checking of luggage of the passengers, we found a large number of live cartridges concealed in a cotton bag," police officer A.K. Singh said.



There were 1,000 live cartridges inside the bag, including 500 bullets of .315 bore, 400 of .32 bore and 100 bullets of single and double barrel rifles, the officer said.



The accused confessed that he was just transporting the ammunition given to him by a handler from Kolkata to be delivered to another handler in Patna.



The accused said that he did not know the names of the handlers.



