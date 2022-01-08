1987-batch officer Bhawra is new Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (IANS) A 1987-batch IPS officer, Viresh Kumar Bhawra, on Saturday assumed the charge of Director General of Police (DGP) in Punjab, replacing Siddharth Chattopadhyaya.



Bhawra is the third DGP in just three months of the Congress government led by Charanjit Channi. Chattopadhyaya replaced senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.



The order issued by the state reads: "On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to appoint Shri Viresh Kumar Bhawra, IPS as Director General of Police, Punjab (Head of Police Force)."



After assuming charge, the newly appointed DGP said with the state Assembly elections round the corner, Punjab Police will ensure smooth conduct of elections.



He said keeping in view the elections, the police will also ensure that elections are being conducted in inducement free manner.



Apart from ensuring smooth elections, Bhawra said his focus would be on eradicating drug menace and terrorism from the state.



He added that people-centric policing and public service delivery are among his top priorities.



The DGP said the Punjab Police will make optimum use of technology for carrying out investigations of the various crimes.



Notably, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service recipient had served in the states of Punjab, Assam and the Intelligence Bureau, and the government of India in different capacities.



