190 more passengers from Italy test Covid positive in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (IANS) A day after 125 international travellers from Italy tested positive for Covid on arrival at the Amritsar airport, another batch of 190 passengers from there tested positive on Friday, officials said.



As many as 190 of the 285 passengers who arrived in the holy city on a charter flight from Rome tested positive, an official told IANS.



It has been also learnt that 13 passengers, who had tested positive for Covid upon their arrival on Thursday, have escaped institutional quarantine. While nine of them escaped from the airport, four disappeared from a local hospital.



Local authorities said that they would file complaints against all of them.



TV footage showed locals alleging that their passenger relatives were fully vaccinated and they boarded the flight only after they tested negative for Coronavirus. They blamed the local testing lab for 'faulty' reports.



Meanwhile, Amritsar airport authorities tweeted that they have taken all necessary actions to stop the spread of Covid-19.



The charter flight between Milan and Amritsar was operated by Portuguese company EuroAtlantic Airways.



--IANS

vg/arm